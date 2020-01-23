Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,591 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.21% of Kimco Realty worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.