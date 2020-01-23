Kimco Realty (KIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

