Kin One Day Trading Volume Tops $55,469.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Kin has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $55,469.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Kin has traded up 132.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.03035368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00201438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Stellarport, COSS, OTCBTC, YoBit, Allbit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, DDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

