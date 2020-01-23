Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 662,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

