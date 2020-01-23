Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 103.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,951,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,968. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,479,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

