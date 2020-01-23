Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 12,001,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

