Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Kirby has set its FY19 guidance at $2.80-3.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Kirby has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $422,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. ValuEngine lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

