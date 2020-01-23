KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in KLA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KLA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of KLA by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,377,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,031,000 after acquiring an additional 619,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 27,967.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of KLA by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.55. 1,055,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

