Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $5,707.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,715,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

