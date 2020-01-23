Klimatas Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $10,632.00 and approximately $1,130.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00084995 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000939 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.