Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $75.02 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00007599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Bitbns and Upbit. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $75.02 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00581720 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00116751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00117217 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,991,790 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BarterDEX, Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.