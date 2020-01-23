Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.87 and a quick ratio of 54.87. The firm has a market cap of $897.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $1,157,591.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at $105,945,591.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,850. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

