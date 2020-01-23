KuCoin Shares Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $83.23 million and $6.72 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

