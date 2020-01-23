KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0154 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $24,107.00 and approximately $338.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.