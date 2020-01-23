L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $219.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a one year low of $139.42 and a one year high of $223.00.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $815,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $1,842,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

