Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.08% from the company’s current price.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.21. The company had a trading volume of 290,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,967. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$21.87 and a 1-year high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$46.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

