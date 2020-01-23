Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

