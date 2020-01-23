Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.77. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $315.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

