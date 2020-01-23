Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

