Lambda Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43.80 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $43.80 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,833,000 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

