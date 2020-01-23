Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.27 Million

Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $15.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.29 million and the lowest is $15.24 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit reported sales of $14.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $59.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.06 million to $59.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.06 million, with estimates ranging from $62.98 million to $65.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

LMRK stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.45 million, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 411.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

