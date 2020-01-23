Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,886 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,961 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 200,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $80,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LVS opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

