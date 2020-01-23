Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,923. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

