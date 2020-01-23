Laurentian Bank of Canada Analysts Give Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) a C$5.00 Price Target

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) has been given a C$5.00 price objective by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 179.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of BIR stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.79. 5,858,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,624. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of $571.76 million and a PE ratio of 15.70.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

