Lazard (LAZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lazard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.