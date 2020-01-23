Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) versus LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Financial Survey

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and LMP Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $608.19 million 0.06 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LMP Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lazydays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -0.19% -1.55% -0.32% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lazydays and LMP Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 1 0 3.00 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazydays currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.75%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Lazydays beats LMP Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates six dealership locations in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

