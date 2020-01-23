Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 155.50 ($2.05).

LTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 3,475,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.62. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

