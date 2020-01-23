Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Linde by 22.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Linde by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $211.08 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $214.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.13.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.