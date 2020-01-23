Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

