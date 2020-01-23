Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BCI opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.3344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.