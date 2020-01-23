Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $515,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

VLO opened at $88.23 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.