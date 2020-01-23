Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nasdaq by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 444.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 480,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $109.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.