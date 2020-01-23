Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 118.1% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average is $144.68. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

