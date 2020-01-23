LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.89 Million

Brokerages predict that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post $197.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the highest is $199.87 million. LendingClub reported sales of $181.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $768.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $769.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $868.67 million, with estimates ranging from $841.34 million to $899.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

LC stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,835.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $225,403. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

