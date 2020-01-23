Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LEVI opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 122,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,179.01. Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 757,725 shares of company stock valued at $13,691,137 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

