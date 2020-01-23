Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Liberty Oilfield Services has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 744,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $515.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

