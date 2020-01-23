LIFE Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $2,344.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.03016993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00199176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

