Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

LLEX opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28. Lilis Energy has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

