Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

LMST opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.29. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.