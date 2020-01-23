Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $41,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,326 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Linde by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $209.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,578. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $199.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

