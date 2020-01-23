Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Linde by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.24.

LIN opened at $211.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.13. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

