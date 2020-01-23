Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.10 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $63,972.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.24 or 0.02796644 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000882 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,183.64 or 0.97781798 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 660,226,582 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.