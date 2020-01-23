Lition (LIT) Trading 11.1% Lower This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Lition has a total market capitalization of $453,291.00 and approximately $107,894.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. In the last week, Lition has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

