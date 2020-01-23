Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce sales of $339.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $402.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.67.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $6,864,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 79.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $191.84 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

