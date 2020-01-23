Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 66 by Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been assigned a GBX 66 ($0.87) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.88 ($0.87).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 58.10 ($0.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.03.

In related news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

