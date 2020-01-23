Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $358,756.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $358,756.00 and approximately $154,973.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00084952 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000904 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,381,078 coins and its circulating supply is 18,381,066 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

