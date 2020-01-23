LOCIcoin Market Capitalization Hits $24,972.00 (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. LOCIcoin has a total market cap of $24,972.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCIcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LOCIcoin Profile

LOCIcoin was first traded on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. The official website for LOCIcoin is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io.

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCIcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

