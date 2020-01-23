Loki (LOKI) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003554 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market cap of $13.47 million and $59,481.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,348.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.01921058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.01 or 0.03846023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00641379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00738631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00099608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010804 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00579604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,426,838 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official website is loki.network.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

