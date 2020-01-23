Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.52.

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $596.54. The stock had a trading volume of 428,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,996. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $387.95 and a 1-year high of $598.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $36,456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 84.8% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 78,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

