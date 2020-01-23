Loop Capital Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $145.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Loop Capital to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.13.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.28. 3,376,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

